Rajasthan CM meets Governor, discusses ways to boost public welfare

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a courtesy call on Governor Haribhau Bagde at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, a spokesperson said.

According to a statement issued here, the chief minister and the governor discussed various topics related to the all-round development of Rajasthan and qualitative improvement in higher education.

Later, Sharma posted on microblogging site X, "Today I made a courtesy call on Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde at Raj Bhavan and discussed various public welfare topics related to the state." PTI AG RUK RUK