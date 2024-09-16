Rajasthan CM meets Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in Alwar.

In the meeting that lasted for nearly 20 minutes, they discussed various organisational matters revolving around the efforts for the upliftment of society and bringing uniformity, sources said.

He also discussed various development schemes of the state.

After the meeting, Sharma reached the residence of Zubair Khan, who recently passed away, and offered floral tributes.

Khan was the Congress MLA from Alwar's Ramgarh seat and passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

During his Alwar visit, Sharma also reached the residence of former Cabinet Minister Rohitash Sharma and offered prayers to his late son Vikesh Kumar Sharma.

The state environment minister Sanjay Sharma, MLAs Dr. Jaswant Yadav, Mahant Balaknath, Devi Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were also present during Sharma's Alwar visit.