Rajasthan CM meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday for a courtesy meeting.

During his visit, he also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and discussed important issues, including the detailed action plan of the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit-2024 that is to be held in Jaipur in December.

Sharing a photo of the meeting, Sharma said on X, "Today in New Delhi, I had a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of India's development journey, who is working hard for the happiness, prosperity and welfare of 140 crore countrymen, and received his heartfelt blessings." He said, "On this occasion, I received his valuable guidance in the context of various schemes related to the overall development, progress and public welfare of Rajasthan." Sharma said that the state government is committed to achieving the ambitious goal of 'Developed India, Developed Rajasthan'.