Rajasthan CM, ministers reach Maha Kumbh to take dip at Sangam, hold cabinet meeting

Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Prayagraj on Saturday along with cabinet ministers and MLAs to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh, an official spokesperson said.

The Rajasthan Cabinet of the BJP government will also hold a cabinet meeting at the Sangam site, the official spokesperson said.

One hundred fifteen leaders, including Chief Minister Sharma, his ministerial colleagues and MLAs, left Jaipur for Prayagraj on Saturday by a special plane.

After taking a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, they will worship in a Hanuman temple at the Sangam site.

Subsequently, Chief Minister Sharma will reach the Rajasthan government's pavilion in the Sangam area at 2 pm. A cabinet meeting will be held at Rajasthan Mandapam at 2.30 pm.

The chief minister, ministers and the MLAs will spend the night in Prayagraj.

On Sunday afternoon, the chief minister, ministers and the MLAs will leave for Jaipur from Prayagraj.

In Jaipur, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari lauded the chief minister's initiative. "All of us, members of the council of ministers and MLAs will take a dip in the Maha Kumbh. This is a matter of great happiness. For this, we express our gratitude to the CM," she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Bairwa said, "Our ministers and MLAs are going to Maha Kumbh to pray for the prosperity of Rajasthan and the whole country." Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said taking ministers and MLAs to Maha Kumbh and holding a cabinet meeting was a good decision.

"Kumbh has special significance in Sanatan. We will take some good decisions by holding a cabinet meeting," Bedham said.

Sharma had earlier reached Prayagraj on January 19 to take a holy bath. He also performed 'aarti' of "Maa Ganga" at Triveni Sangam Ghat and did 'jalabhishek' of Lord Mahadev with milk and Ganga water.