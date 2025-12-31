Rajasthan CM offers prayers at Srinathji temple in Deeg

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday visited the Srinathji temple in Deeg to offer prayers for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state, officials said.

Following his visit to the temple, Sharma also completed traditional 21-km 'Saptakoshi Parikrama' of the Govardhan hill, they added.

Beginning the pilgrimage as a regular devotee, Sharma performed rituals including 'panch dandvati pranam' and visited several religious sites along the route, including Mukharavind, Mansi Ganga and Danghati temple.

A large number of devotees gathered along the parikrama path, raising slogans in praise of Giriraj Maharaj. Locals, saints and pilgrims welcomed the chief minister at several points during the yatra.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, public representatives and officials received Sharma at the helipad at Poonchri Ka Lotha, the officials said. PTI SDA AKY