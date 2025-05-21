Rajasthan CM okays detailed project report of Jaipur Metro Phase-2

Jaipur, May 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the detailed project report of Jaipur Metro Phase-2 and sent it to the Centre, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The construction work of this project will start as soon as the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approves the report.

Work on Phase 2 of Jaipur Metro was announced in the 2025-26 state budget.

The project on the 42.80-km stretch from Todi Mode to Prahladpura would be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation, a new 50:50 joint venture company of the state and Central government. It would be responsible for all current and future metro projects of Jaipur city.

A loan for this project which is estimated to cost about Rs 12,260 crore would be provided by financial institutions. Once completed, this stretch of Jaipur Metro would have 36 stations of which two would be underground.

This corridor will connect the major residential, commercial, educational and industrial areas of the city like the VKI Industrial Area and the Sitapura Industrial Area.