Rajasthan CM orders inquiry into recruitments in last 5 years

Jaipur: The Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan has decided to conduct an internal departmental inquiry into the state employees recruited during the last five years.

"It has been brought to the notice of the state government that in the recruitments done in various departments in the last 5 years, some candidates have obtained government jobs by presenting fake educational qualification documents and by making dummy candidates sit in the examination," the order issued by the department of personnel on Thursday said.

"Therefore, in view of the seriousness of the matter, an internal committee should be formed in respect of the employees recruited in the last 5 years by each department and it should be investigated that the person taking the examination and the public servant doing the job are the same person," principal secretary DoP Hemant Gera said in the order.

Along with this, the order said, the documents of educational qualification of the recruited employees and the application form, photo, signature etc., presented at the time of application should also be thoroughly investigated.

After investigation, the information of the employees whose recruitment appears suspicious should be made available to the Special Operations Group (SOG), the order read.

The SOG of Rajasthan Police this year has arrested several people including trainee sub-inspectors in the SI recruitment-2021 paper leak case.

Paper leak was a prominent issue in the assembly elections and after the BJP came to power, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma ordered to form an SIT in December for paper leak cases.