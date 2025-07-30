Rajasthan CM orders repair of damaged govt buildings

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday directed all departments to prepare district-wise reports of damaged government buildings and ensure their prompt repair, an official statement said.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his residence, he said a committee will also be set up to assess the construction quality of government buildings, schools and anganwadi centres built in the last six years.

On July 25, a portion of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar district, killing seven children and injuring 28.

In a similar incident on July 28, a six-year-old student was killed and a teacher injured when a pillar of the main gate of a government school building collapsed in Jaisalmer district.

Sharma instructed all departments to prepare district-wise reports of damaged or dilapidated buildings and ensure repair work is carried out immediately. He directed officials to carry out timely repairs using disaster management funds and submit proposals without delay, according to the statement.

Special focus must be given to buildings located in rural areas, he said.

He said a special state-level committee will also be constituted to assess the construction quality of government buildings, schools, and anganwadi centres built in the last six years.

"In case of any unfortunate incident leading to loss of life, individual responsibility will be determined," the CM said.

Anganwadi centres operating in unsafe buildings have already been shifted to safer locations and a mandatory inspection of such facilities will be carried out. The state government has earmarked Rs 50 crore in the 2025-26 budget for repair of 5,000 anganwadi buildings, Sharma said.

He directed officials from departments of public works, education, health, and women and child development to inspect and submit detailed reports on all public buildings, especially schools and hospitals.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and other senior officials were present at the meeting.