Rajasthan CM pays tribute to ex-VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on birth anniversary

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday paid floral tributes to former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat at his memorial site here on his birth anniversary.

Sharma said Shekhawat who is also a former chief minister of Rajasthan served the nation and the state with an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

"Inspired by the thoughts of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, he uplifted the last person standing in the queue through the Antyodaya scheme in Rajasthan. He also carried forward the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," he added.

Shekhawat's vision and dedication to governance are still a guiding light for the state's development and welfare policies, the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Rajasthan Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi, MP Madan Rathore, legislators Gopal Sharma, Manju Sharma, Balmukundacharya, and Jaipur Greater Mayor Soumya Gurjar, among others, were also present at the ceremony. PTI AG ANM ANM SKY SKY