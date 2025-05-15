Rajasthan CM pays tribute to former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on death anniversary

Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday paid floral tributes to former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat at his Smriti Sthal here on his death anniversary.

Sharma said Shekhawat made significant contributions to the development of not only Rajasthan but the entire country and worked in accordance with the ideals of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr B R Ambedkar.

He said Shekhawat implemented the 'Antyodaya' scheme for the welfare of the poor, farmers and backward classes in Rajasthan, which was later adopted across the country.

According to an official statement, Sharma said, Shekhawat’s life is a source of inspiration for all. He urged people to take a pledge on his death anniversary to work towards making Rajasthan strong and prosperous.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, along with a large number of people, also paid tributes at the memorial.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also paid homage and wrote on X, "Humble tribute on the death anniversary of former vice president of India and former chief minister of Rajasthan Bhairon Singh Shekhawat ji."