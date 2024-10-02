Rajasthan CM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary on Wednesday.

At an event held in the secretariat premises, Sharma along with his ministerial colleagues, including deputy CM and Transport Minister Prem Bairwa and Education Minister Madan Dilawar, paid homage to the two leaders.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who showed the path of non-violence to the entire world, and former Prime Minister of the country and 'Bharat Ratna' Lal Bahadur Shastri, embodiment of simplicity, morality and purity, I paid humble tribute to them at the secretariat today," he posted on X. PTI SDA DV DV