Rajasthan CM pays tributes to ex-VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on 101st birth anniversary

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Floral tributes were paid to former vice president and Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his 101st birth anniversary here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid floral tributes to Shekhawat on occasion at the Chief Minister's residence. Sharma said Shekhawat was the chief minister of the state three times. He was one of the most popular politicians of Rajasthan and a top leader in Indian politics, he added.

The chief minister said Shekhawat dedicated his entire life for the upliftment and welfare of girls, promotion of education, welfare of all sections, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Floral tributes were also paid to Shekhawat in the Rajasthan Assembly where Speaker Vasudev Devnani paid homage to the former vice president by offering flowers to his picture.

Devnani said Shekhawat, a well-wisher of the people, played an important role in the development of Rajasthan. He made a significant contribution in the all-round development of the state. He made many schemes for the welfare of the poor and implemented them in the state, the Speaker said.

On this occasion, former MLAs Naurang Singh and Narpat Singh Rajvi, Shekhawat's family members and officers and employees also paid floral tribute to the former vice president. PTI AG KSS KSS