Rajasthan CM pays tributes to soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma paid tributes to the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country on the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

Sharma hailed the bravery of soldiers who guard the border in adverse circumstances and offered wreaths at a ceremony organised at Amar Jawan Jyoti Shaheed Smarak here in Jaipur.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also paid tributes at the ceremony.

Chief Minister Sharma said, "I salute such brave men who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland. I also salute the wives of the brave sons of Rajasthan who were martyred in the Kargil War, who set an example of supreme sacrifice by showing the spirit of dedication for the country," Sharma said.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Soldiers Welfare Minister Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sainik Welfare Advisory Committee Chairman Prem Singh Bajwa, senior officials of the Indian Army, families of the soldiers, and others attended the programme.

Former Chief Minister Gehlot paid tribute to the the martyrs and wrote on X, "Salute to the Indian Army which made the glorious Kargil victory a reality with its valour, loyalty and dedication in extremely difficult weather." He said, "This glorious victory not only protected the integrity and sovereignty of the country but also made the world aware of the valour of the Indian Army. Respectful tribute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Jai Hind."