Rajasthan CM performs Govardhan Puja at Shrinathji Temple

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday visited Poonchri ka Lautha in Deeg and performed Govardhan Puja at Shrinathji Temple.

Sharma extended his greetings to the people on Deepawali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj festivals and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the state, a statement said.

At various places on the 'Saptakosiya Parikrama' route, people greeted Sharma by garlanding him, it said.

Sharma, who was travelling with his wife, also participated in the local programmes by performing rituals.

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, MLA Bahadur Singh Koli and Shailesh Singh also accompanied him for the trip.