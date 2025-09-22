Rajasthan CM plants mango saplings under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday planted mango saplings at his residence under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

The initiative was part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) to celebrate the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the importance of environmental protection, Sharma said increasing the number of trees is essential to reduce pollution and promote biodiversity.

Sharma said his government is committed to making Rajasthan a greener, healthier and happier state.

The chief minister informed that under the 'Hariyalo Rajasthan' mission, nearly 11.5 crore saplings have been planted in the state this year, inspired by the Prime Minister's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

"The mission aims to plant 50 crore trees over the next five years. Last year, 7.5 crore saplings were planted as part of the initiative," he said.

A series of public awareness programmes, including cleanliness drives, anti-drug campaigns and tree plantation activities are being held across the state during the Seva Pakhwada.