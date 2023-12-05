Rajasthan CM race: Vasundhara Raje calls a meeting of 68 BJP MLAs

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who is once again tipped to be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan has called a meeting of 68 BJP MLAs.

She apparently asked them to see her.

Whether it is a show of strength it is being debated in media. This debate started on Monday when 25 MLAs met Raje at her residence in Jaipur.

While some said that the MLAs visited Raje in the capacity of a senior leader and former Chief Minister and a probable figure to lead the state again, a few people were of the view that she would have received a certain signal from the party leadership on her role as the next CM of the state.

A section of the media started throwing a few other names as probable candidates for the Chief Minister role.

The first name doing rounds is Yogi Balaknath, who was incidentally congratulated by the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan in the Parliament on Monday.

Chaudhary's viral comment was apparently triggered by the speculations doing rounds in the media.

Yogi Balaknath is said to be close to Yogi Adityanath who is a popular chief minister due to his performance and delivery.

However, the Home Minister Amit Shah is said to be not in favour of installing Balaknath.

Another name doing rounds is Ashwini Vaishnav who is the Union Minister of Railways and IT.

Vaishnav was a bureaucrat from Odisha and he is a Rajya Sabha member from the state.

However, he hails from Rajasthan and this is the only qualification has has to be in the race for the CM post.

Newsdrum on Monday reported that the BJP is unlikely to experiment with fresh faces as chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

This means four-time chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will continue to govern Madhya Pradesh, Vasundhara Raje will take oath as the chief minister of Rajasthan for the third time while Raman Singh will assume the office of the chief minister of Chhattisgarh for the fourth term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a third term in office, is not in favour of going for new faces at this stage when the Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away.

According to BJP sources, any change, if required, may take place only after the national elections.