Rajasthan CM receives death threat from jail inmate

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has received a death threat from a prisoner lodged inside a jail here, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said immediate action was taken and two staffers of the Central Jail, Jaipur were suspended and a case registered against them.

According to officials, the action was taken against the duo for failing to check the smuggling of mobile phones inside the jail. Bedham said to ensure that such an incident does not happen again, a search campaign for mobile phones inside all jails will be conducted soon.

The inmate, booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, on Wednesday, called a police control room from a mobile phone and threatened to kill Sharma on Wednesday, officials said.

The location of the call was traced to Central Jail, Jaipur, they added. PTI AG RHL