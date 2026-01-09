Rajasthan CM reviews constable appointment ceremony preparations to be held on Jan 10

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday visited the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) here to review preparations for the constable appointment ceremony scheduled to be held on Saturday.

On January 10, newly selected constables of the Rajasthan Police will be handed over their appointment letters at the RPA in the presence of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and the chief minister.

Sharma inspected the arrangements for the "Constable Appointment Ceremony" and instructed senior police officials to ensure that all required facilities and security measures are in place.

DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior police officers were also present during the inspection, officials said.