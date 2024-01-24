Rajasthan CM reviews praparations for visit of PM Modi and French President to Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron all set to visit Jaipur on Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has issued instructions to make detailed preparations for this tour.

The chief minister reviewed the preparations at a high-level meeting on Tuesday night.

Sharma, according to an official statement, said that arrangements should be made well during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron to Rajasthan.

He directed the officials that Rajasthan's rich folk culture should be included in the preparations being made on this special occasion.

The chief minister directed that historical and cultural heritage and regional arts of the state should be specially displayed in the decorations and lighting should done during this period.

The colour saffron, a symbol of bravery and sacrifice, should also be included in these preparations, he directed.

Sharma also reviewed the route of the two leaders visit to Jaipur.

After taking stock of the preparations from the Jaipur Airport to Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Amber Fort, the chief minister gave necessary directions to the officials.

According to officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi, the French President's plane will land at Jaipur airport at 2.30 pm on Thursday and will leave for Delhi at 8.50 pm on the same day.

The French President is scheduled to stay in Jaipur for about six hours.

President Macron will also participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks on India-France bilateral relations and various geopolitical developments at Hotel Taj Rambagh Palace here.

The officials said that President Macron will visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal in Jaipur and will also participate in a roadshow in the city.

The roadshow will start from the Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm, while the talks between the two leaders will begin at 7:15 pm. PTI AG AS AS