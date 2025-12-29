Rajasthan CM reviews preparations of 78th Army Day parade to be held in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday reviewed preparations for the 78th Army Day Parade to be held in Jaipur, saying the event would be a matter of pride not only for the city but for the entire state.

The Army Day Parade is being organised in Jaipur for the first time.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma said the Indian Army is a symbol of pride, courage and sacrifice for every citizen and the parade will be an occasion to express gratitude towards soldiers.

He appealed people, including ex-servicemen, to participate in large numbers and witness the parade scheduled on January 15 on Mahal Road in Jagatpura.

The CM directed officials to ensure timely completion of all arrangements related to seating, transportation, traffic and parking, security and coordination with Army authorities to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Army officials informed the chief minister that the main parade will be held on January 15, while rehearsals on January 9, 11 and 13 will also be open for public viewing.

Nearly 1.5 lakh people are expected to witness the parade and rehearsals each day.

Sharma instructed officials to facilitate the presence of school and college students, women groups, ex-servicemen and the general public.

The parade will showcase fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, missile systems, drones and modern warfare capabilities.

The CM said a 'Shaurya Sandhya 2026' programme will be organised at SMS Stadium on January 15. The event will feature felicitation of martyrs' families, cultural performances, a grand light-and-sound show on 'Operation Sindoor' and a drone display involving 1,000 drones.

A 'Know Your Army' exhibition will also be organised at Bhawani Niketan College, Sikar Road, from January 8 to 12.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas, South Wester Army Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior state government and Army officials attended the meeting.