Rajasthan CM reviews security ahead of US Vice-President's visit

Jaipur, Apr 19 (PTI) Ahead of the proposed Jaipur visit of US Vice-President JD Vance, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting with top officials of the state on Saturday.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and other officers were present at the review meeting held at the chief minister's residence.

Special instructions were also given to security agencies.

The chief minister directed the officers on review of security arrangements, compliance of protocol standards and coordinated action plan.

He insisted that there be no shortage of welcome and security extended to the US Vice-President as it is a rare opportunity.

"A meeting was held with officials at the chief minister's residence today regarding arrangements for the arrival of US Vice President Mr JD Vance in Jaipur. During this, the officers present were instructed regarding the review of security arrangements, compliance of protocol standards and coordinated action plan," Sharma posted on microblogging site X.

Vance is scheduled to visit Jaipur with his wife Usha Vance and children from April 21.

He is expected to reach Jaipur airport on April 21 night and visit Amber Palace the next morning. He is also likely to visit the City Palace.

In the afternoon, Vance will attend a programme at Rajasthan International Centre.

On April 23, he will visit Taj Mahal in Agra and fly back to Jaipur for night stay.

The US Vice-President may also hold separate meetings with Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Industry Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. PTI AG RUK RUK