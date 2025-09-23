Rajasthan CM reviews urban service camps in Bhilwara

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing urban service camps in Bhilwara.

The month-long camps, being held from September 17 to October 17, aim to provide to citizens key documents such as birth, death, caste, income and residence certificates, along with pensions, ration cards and other services under one roof.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhilwara, Sharma slammed the previous Congress government. He alleged that "corruption was rampant" and paper leaks had dashed the dreams of many aspirants under their rule.

"In the last two years, no paper leak has taken place and recruitment is being carried out," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa also addressed the gathering.

Officials said the chief minister interacted with beneficiaries and handed over cheques and land deeds. PTI AG RUK RUK