Rajasthan CM sanctions over Rs 655 crore to speed up work under Jal Jeevan Mission

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has sanctioned over Rs 655 crore to speed up work under the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tap water connections to households in 507 villages, a statement said on Tuesday.

It said the move will benefit 1.12 lakh households in 46 panchayat samiti areas of 23 districts of the state.

In the statement, Sharma said the Jal Jeevan Mission is an ambitious scheme of the central government but the previous Congress dispensation in the state did not take it seriously, due to which the work could not be completed on time.

Now, the state government is determined to provide tap water to every household and has sanctioned Rs 658.12 crore to speed up the scheme, the chief minister said in the statement.

Water Supply Minister Kanhaiya Lal said 137 work orders worth Rs 520.28 crore will be issued for 413 villages.

The minister said that due to the Model Code of Conduct in effect in Alwar, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu and Salumber, work orders will be issued in these districts after it is lifted. PTI AG IJT