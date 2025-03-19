Rajasthan CM sanctions prosecution of 7 govt officials under PC Act

Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has approved prosecution of seven state officials in five Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act cases.

According to the official statement, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma disposed of 13 cases that required his approval for prosecution and disciplinary actions against state service officials.

Among them, the CM granted prosecution approval against seven officers in five PC Act cases, while in four other cases, he ended the pension of a retired officer and stopped the annual increment against some serving officers in the remaining three. He took this action under the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

At the same time, one officer has been acquitted of the punishment, according to the statement. PTI AG AMJ AMJ AMJ