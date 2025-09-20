Rajasthan CM says 'double-engine govt' committed to development in tribal belt

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said the "double-engine government" is committed to the basic development of the tribal-dominated Vagad region.

He said that several welfare and employment-oriented schemes launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are improving the lives of people in the area.

Sharma, who visited Banswara's Kushalbagh Cricket Stadium to review an urban service camp, also distributed Nikshay Poshan Kits to families of tuberculosis patients and handed over cheques and certificates to beneficiaries of various state and central schemes, including the PM Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Svanidhi Yojana.

He said the ongoing urban and rural service camps, launched on September 17 to mark the Prime Minister's birthday, are fulfilling the vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya.

"Through these camps, works like issuance of birth-death, caste and income certificates, enrolment under pension schemes, and ration card approvals are being completed on the spot. Civic works such as repairing roads, drains, sewer lines, streetlights and cleaning drives are also being undertaken," Sharma said.

The chief minister stressed that the TB Mukt Bharat campaign is a national resolve and urged people to undergo timely check-ups for symptoms such as prolonged cough, fever and weight loss. He also underlined the state government's focus on maternal and child health, livestock care, and improving infrastructure in schools, anganwadi centres and hostels.

Highlighting other initiatives, Sharma said the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana is providing free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh per family, while farmers and cattle rearers are being empowered through the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and Gopal Credit Card scheme.

Earlier, Sharma interacted with camp beneficiaries and appealed to people to take advantage of the fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada and encourage others to join.

Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharadi, legislators Kailash Meena and Shankarlal Decha, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, local representatives, officials and a large number of people were present. PTI AG HIG HIG