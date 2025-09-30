Rajasthan CM says govt committed to villages, farmers, women under Seva Pakhwada

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said his government is committed to the uplift of villages and the poor, and to ensuring dignity for farmers and women.

Speaking at Jaitaran in Beawar during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development works under the Seva Pakhwada, Sharma said the fortnight-long programme is aimed at ensuring good governance, extending facilities and development to every citizen, and fulfilling the goal of public service.

The Seva Pakhwada, launched on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, reflects his motto of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" (together with all, development for all, trust of all, effort of all), he added.

Sharma said service camps are being organised across rural and urban areas to ensure that welfare schemes reach the last person in society.

"Our government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, is doing historic work for the development of the state," he said, adding that farmers in 22 districts now receive electricity during the daytime.

According to an official release, the chief minister said the present government has achieved in one-and-a-half years what the previous government could not in five years.

He said the government has already provided nearly 91,000 appointments in state services, while recruitment for about 1.54 lakh posts is under process.

On investment, Sharma said projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore from the Rs 35 lakh crore proposals received at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit have already been initiated in March, while projects worth another Rs 4 lakh crore are ready to be implemented.

Highlighting local initiatives, he said development works worth Rs 362 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones laid in Jaitaran. In addition, direct benefit transfer of Rs 209 crore was made to 1.87 lakh construction workers and their dependents.