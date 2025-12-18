Rajasthan CM says govt's policies draw from India's culture of respecting nature

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the state government has drawn inspiration from India's cultural traditions of respecting nature while framing its policies and campaigns, and urged people to make environmental conservation a personal commitment.

Addressing the Hariyalo Rajasthan Environment Conclave here, Sharma said environmental protection has always been an integral part of the country's and the state's cultural ethos.

He called upon citizens to work collectively to make Rajasthan a leader not only in development but also in environmental conservation, ensuring a secure future for the coming generations.

Highlighting challenges such as climate change, air pollution and water scarcity, the chief minister said the state government has turned environmental protection into a mass movement. He said the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan has linked the revival of traditional water bodies, rainwater harvesting and cleanliness of reservoirs with public participation.

According to Sharma, under the Hariyalo Rajasthan campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, around 200 million saplings have been planted in the state over the past two years.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the Green Budget reflects the state's commitment towards combating climate change. He added that to tackle air pollution, continuous air quality monitoring is being ensured through mobile vans equipped for real-time monitoring across the state.

Sharma also said Rajasthan is rapidly emerging as a leader in clean and green energy, and currently ranks first in the country with a solar power generation capacity of 22,860 megawatts.

During the event, the chief minister also released a poster titled 'Meri Life -- Sustainable Lifestyle for Environment'. PTI AG PRK PRK