Rajasthan CM says youth are country's asset, if they move forward country progresses

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said that the youth are the country's asset and when they move forward, the country and state progresses.

Addressing the event, 'Run for Vikasit Rajasthan', organized at Amar Jawan Jyoti here, he said that the energy, enthusiasm, and talent of the youth will help in taking the state to new heights.

Sharma said that the race is organised to mark the completion of one year of his administration's step towards unity, determination and development of the state.

He announced that 'Run for Viksit Rajasthan' will be held every year on December 12 in the state from now on with these goals, so that the youth is inspired to be a partner in the progress of the state.

"With everyone's participation, the dream of developed India and developed Rajasthan will come true," he said.

Over 10,000 people participated in the race with the chief minister also taking part to encourage the youth, according to an official statement.

Sharma said that the state's athletes have won several medals in various sports at the national and international levels.

The Chief Minister said, "Our government is developing world-class sports facilities to provide maximum opportunities to the players." He said that during the 'Rising Rajasthan' summit, memorandum of understanding worth Rs 15,000 crore have been signed for sports, so that the youth can get opportunities to progress further in the category.

Sharma said that world-class sports facilities will be given to 50 athletes participating in the Olympics through the 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme' by the state government.

He also said that the 'Khelo India National Youth Games-2026' will be organised in Rajasthan. PTI AG OZ OZ