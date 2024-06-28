Rajasthan CM Sharma approves formation of committee regarding reorganization of districts

Jaipur, Jun 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the formation of a committee regarding reorganization of districts in the state.

The committee headed by former IAS officer Lalit K. Panwar will submit its report to the cabinet sub-committee regarding reorganization of new districts.

It is noteworthy that new districts were created in the state during the former Congress government.

The BJP government has now decided to review the administrative needs, financial resources and other points of the new districts formed by the former government.

Recently, a cabinet sub-committee has also been formed in this context.

The newly formed committee will submit its report to the cabinet sub-committee, a release said.