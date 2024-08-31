Rajasthan CM Sharma congratulates Avni Lekhara, Mona Agarwal for winning medals at Paris Paralympics

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called and congratulated Avni Lekhara and Mona Agarwal, who won medals in shooting competition at Paris Paralympics 2024.

Sharing its video, Sharma wrote on X, "Conversation with the daughters of Rajasthan who have made Mother India proud on the global stage." He said, "After Avni Lekhara won the gold medal and Mona Agarwal won the bronze medal in the women's 10 metre air rifle event in the shooting competition of Paris Paralympics 2024 with their extraordinary sports skills, I talked to both the daughters on telephone and sent them heartfelt best wishes." Lekhara won the gold medal in the women's 10 metre air rifle (SH1) event, while Agarwal won the bronze medal of this event. PTI AG MNK MNK