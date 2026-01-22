Rajasthan CM Sharma disburses Rs 1,590 crore to farmers, women and workers

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday disbursed over Rs 1,590 crore to more than one crore farmers, women and workers through direct benefit transfer as he launched Gram Utthan Shivirs across the state to ensure last-mile delivery of welfare schemes.

Addressing a programme in Sirohi marking two years of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sharma said farmers are the backbone of the country and empowering them is key to the progress of villages, the state and the nation.

He said Gram Utthan Shivirs would be organised from January 23 at every girdawar circle to provide on-the-spot approvals and services related to agriculture, animal husbandry, irrigation, solar pumps and rural development schemes.

During the programme, the chief minister transferred the fifth instalment of the Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to more than 65 lakh farmers, amounting to more than Rs 653 crore. A compensation of more than Rs 327 crore was also paid to nearly five lakh farmers for crop losses, while more than Rs 240 crore was released to over 10,000 farmers for procurement at minimum support price, officials said.

Funds were also released under various schemes, including Rs 50 crore to about four lakh livestock rearers under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambal Yojana, over Rs 75 crore as cooking gas subsidy to more than 30 lakh beneficiaries, Rs 100 crore to 20,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Rs 100 crore to around one lakh construction workers. Agricultural equipment worth Rs 40 crore was also distributed.

Sharma said the state government had provided interest-free crop loans worth Rs 50,000 crore over the past two years and increased the annual assistance under the PM-Kisan scheme in Rajasthan to Rs 9,000 by adding Rs 3,000 from the state's share.

He said the government is committed to welfare of farmers, women, youth and the poor, and to accelerate rural development through targeted interventions. PTI COR MNK MNK