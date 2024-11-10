Rajasthan CM Sharma failed to deliver on his promises: Congress

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Sunday criticized Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership and accused him of failing to deliver on his promises.

Addressing an election rally in the Salumber assembly constituency, Dotasra said that people have been hearing only empty "lectures" from him for the last 10 months.

"He promised to create four lakh jobs for the youth, but he has failed to even deliver 4,000 jobs. Despite this, he does not seem to care. If the BJP wins this by-election, his arrogance will only grow," he added.

Asserting that the former Congress government made Salumbar a new district and fulfilled the demand of people, Dotasra claimed the BJP government wants to reverse the decision now.

The Salumber seat fell vacant after the death of BJP's three-time MLA Amrit Lal Meena earlier in August. This is one of the seven seats going to bypolls on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.

The BJP has fielded Meena's wife Shanta Devi from the seat while the Congress has pitted Reshma Meena against her.

Meanwhile, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot addressed rallies in Ramgarh (Alwar), Dausa and Deoli-Uniara (Tonk) assembly seats.

The Congress leader said the bypolls on seven assembly seats will give a message to the BJP that people are constantly keeping an eye on the works of the government.

"The bypolls will not determine who will form the government but it will precisely give a message to the BJP that people are watching their works," he said.

Pilot said the BJP government has drastically failed to fix the mismanagements that have been persisting in the last few months.

He said the BJP is trying to mislead people in Ramgarh while talking about religious issues.

"The Congress has always talked about the issues such as unemployment, farmers, youth, health and education, but the BJP talks about temples and mosques as they do not have anything else to show in their report card," Pilot said.

He said that the former Congress government at the Centre brought the MNREGA and RTE while the BJP was only busy taking away the farmers' rights and imposing demonetisation.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and other leaders also addressed the meetings. PTI SDA AS AS