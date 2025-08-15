Rajasthan CM Sharma felicitates MBBS intern for academic excellence

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has felicitated a Kota-based MBBS intern with a certificate of appreciation for her academic feats during the 'At Home' event at the Maharangarh Fort in Jodhpur, officials said.

Several social workers and folk artistes from across the state were also felicitated for their contributions to their respective fields at the event held on the eve of Independence Day on Thursday.

Komal Verma Saluja, who secured 67th rank in NEET-UG 2020, and scored the highest marks in the 2023 MBBS examination conducted by the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, is currently pursuing her internship, officials said.

She was selected for the prestigious Khorana Programme of Scholars, a research internship programme for students in biotechnology and allied fields, besides publishing research papers in a number of journals on several topics, including radiology and rheumatology.

Speaking after being felicitated by the chief minister, Komal emphasised the importance of discipline and genuine passion for achieving goals.

"I know success in medicine is not a sprint but a marathon. I am thankful to my family members, principal and teachers, who guided, motivated and pushed me forward," she said.

"My goal is to serve humanity through evidence-based medicine," Komal added.