Bhajan Lal Sharma goes for walk, relays PM Modi's 'Fit India' message

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday went for a walk in City Park during which he relayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of a "Fit India".

A spokesperson said Sharma walked in the City Park in Jaipur's Mansarovar area. During this, he called for making a significant contribution towards realising the resolution of Modi's "Fit India" campaign.

Many people out on their walks were seen walking with Sharma and taking pictures with him.

During the 108th episode of his "Mann Ki Baat" radio broadcast on December 31, Modi emphasised physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for "Fit India".

Sharma relayed the prime minister's message and said every person should promote "physical activity".