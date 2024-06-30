Rajasthan CM Sharma launches polio drive, 2 more health campaigns

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched three health campaigns in the state on Sunday and said his government is committed to providing high-quality health services to the people.

The vision of 'Healthy Rajasthan' will be realised only when every citizen of the state is healthy, he said after inaugurating the campaigns at his official residence here.

Sharma launched the 'National Pulse Polio Campaign' in the state by administering polio drops to children up to five years of age, the 'Abha ID Banao' campaign under the 'Stop Diarrhea Campaign-2024' and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Rajasthan's medical and health department aims to administer the Pulse Polio dose to about 1.07 crore children up to the age of five years in 50 districts of the state. More than 61,500 booths have been set up for this, according to a statement.

The vaccine will also be administered door-to-door in the next two days, it said.

Sharma and Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar released posters of all three campaigns, distributed Abha ID cards to beneficiaries and handed out ORS packets and zinc tablets to children.

The chief minister said that by making the health records of the people available online, they will be able to get faster and better medical facilities, and expenditure on unnecessary health tests and medicines can also be avoided.

He directed officials to develop a system at the grassroots level in the state so that a unique health ID is generated for every child soon after birth and all information related to their health is recorded under that in the future.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said the Stop Diarrhea Campaign will be run from July 1 to August 31. PTI AG IJT IJT