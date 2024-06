New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharma said in a post on X that he received affectionate blessings and guidance from the prime minister.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 14 out of Rajasthan's 25 parliamentary seats, a sharp decline from the 24 seats it had bagged in the 2019 polls. PTI SKU SKU SZM