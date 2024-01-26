Rajasthan CM Sharma meets Raje at her residence

Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday called on former chief minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje at her residence.

Advertisment

Sharma reached Raje's home at Civil Lines and stayed for nearly 20 minutes.

Raje was among the frontrunners for the chief minister's post after the BJP returned to power last month. However, the party leadership chose first-time MLA Sharma for the post.

Since then, Raje has distanced herself from the party. She skipped the Cabinet expansion ceremony on December 30 and was also absent from a dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party MLAs at the BJP office on January 5.

Sharma's meeting with Raje is seen as an attempt to normalise relations ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. PTI SDA SZM