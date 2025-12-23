Rajasthan CM Sharma questions Congress government's actions on Aravalli issue

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday targeted the Congress party regarding the Aravalli issue and questioned the former government's actions.

He said former chief minister Ashok Gehlot should review his party's past decisions on the Aravalli range, particularly the definitions set in 2002, 2003, 2009, and 2010.

"We are followers of Giriraj Ji (a hill temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura), and we worship him. You should not worry about how we are working. Look at your own actions," he said.

The BJP leader said saints and spiritual leaders had protested for 551 days against illegal mining during the Congress rule.

"Vijayadas Baba, who passed away later, led the protest against illegal mining, but you did nothing," he said.

"We have always stood against any harm to the Aravalli," Sharma said.

He accused Congress of spreading lies and misleading the public.

"These Congress leaders talk about looting and lying. They want to mislead people with rumours, but they have no solid work to show," he said.

Sharma said that under the BJP government, no one would be allowed to tamper with the Aravalli hills.

"I want to say clearly that no one will touch our Aravalli," he said.