Rajasthan CM slams Rahul, Tejashwi over remarks on PM Modi's late mother

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday strongly condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, calling it "shameful and unacceptable".

In a late-night video statement, Sharma said the comments made during a rally in Bihar reflected the "character and culture" of the Congress-RJD alliance.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have crossed all limits of shamelessness by insulting the revered mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country will never forgive such an act," he said.

Sharma alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc leaders could not "digest the fact that the son of a poor mother has become the Prime Minister of the country and has found a place in the hearts of the people".

He added, "The sacred land of Bihar witnessed this insult, which is a land of India's great tradition. The remarks against a noble soul who lived a life of struggle and dignity are condemnable." The chief minister said while Modi was empowering women through historic initiatives, opposition leaders were exposing their "cheap mentality" towards women.

"This is an insult to India's mothers. Whenever Congress faces electoral defeat, it resorts to abusive language. They are corrupt, and their thinking is also corrupt," Sharma said.

He urged the people of Bihar to see through what he described as the "true face" of the opposition alliance. PTI AG HIG HIG