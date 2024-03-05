Rajasthan CM stresses on balancing human needs and conservation of nature

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the vision of Ram Rajya involves the welfare of not only humans but also all living beings and nature.

He said that the development of mankind is possible only based on a better balance between human needs and conservation of nature, for which everyone should work with determination.

Sharma was addressing a function organised on the second day of the two-day national conference on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) at the Rajasthan International Centre here, according to an official statement.

He said the extinction of many species of animals is worrying and that environmental balance is necessary to save them.

The chief minister said that the existence of mankind is also in danger due to the excessive exploitation of natural resources. "People should make balanced use of natural resources only to fulfil basic needs." He said that while fulfilling the duty of being a responsible citizen, people should also think about the needy living nearby and try to extend the benefits of public welfare schemes to them.

Sharma said that the spirit of human welfare is implicit in the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's 'Antyodaya' and the state government is working to realise this goal.

He said that the nation can move forward on the path of progress only with everyone's effort and everyone's development.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the UNDP SDG Knowledge Hub Portal and SDG-2 Dashboard prepared by the state government and Food and Nutrition Security Analysis Dashboard.

He also visited the stalls based on the work done by various states regarding SDGs.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Beri, Member V K Paul, Senior Advisor (SDG) Dr Yogesh Suri, United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp, and other senior officials of the Central and state governments were present. PTI AG KVK KVK