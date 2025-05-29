Rajasthan CM takes action on disciplinary proceedings, prosecution sanction against officers

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has acted on pending cases of disciplinary proceedings and prosecution sanction against state service officers, officials said.

Sharma has granted prosecution sanction in five cases under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 and has granted permission for detailed investigation in one case.

A guilty officer has been removed from service in a case of harassment of women at the workplace. In a case of investigation of financial loss to the state government along with misuse of position, an officer has been dismissed from government service, according to a release.

While disposing of old cases of retired officers, action has been taken to stop the pension of nine officers and the investigation findings of allegations against five retired officers have also been approved.

A decision has been taken to stop two annual increments with cumulative effect against three serving officers. In another case, the punishment against an official given under conduct rules has been kept intact, after his appeal was rejected.