Rajasthan CM takes morning walk at Jawahar Circle, interacts with citizens

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma surprised morning walkers on Saturday when he reached Jawahar Circle at dawn for a walk, taking a break from his security cover and protocol.

Officials said no designated route or security cordon, normally mandatory for the CM's movement, was taken during his walk at one of Jaipur's famous landmarks.

Sharma, who used to frequently walk at Jawahar Circle before becoming chief minister, interacted with people during his round.

The chief minister follows a daily routine of yoga and a 45-minute morning walk at the CM residence, but has also been visiting various parks across Jaipur since assuming office.

The officials said that Sharma's public walks serve a dual purpose -- promoting the message of "Fit Rajasthan" and creating opportunities for informal interaction with citizens.

During Saturday's walk, several old acquaintances recognised the chief minister and joined him briefly, they added.