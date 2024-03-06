Advertisment
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

NewsDrum Desk
Bhajanlal Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (File image)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said in a post on X that due to a health issue, he got a health test done, which showed he was Covid-positive.

"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium," Sharma said.

