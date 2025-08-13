Rajasthan CM to hoisting national flag at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodpur on I-Day

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) The state-level Independence Day celebrations in Rajasthan will be held in Jodhpur with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma hoisting the national flag at Barkatullah Khan Stadium there on Friday.

Before the ceremony, Sharma will pay tributes to martyrs at the Shaheed Smarak near Jai Narain Vyas University, an official release said.

The chief minister is scheduled to reach Jodhpur on Thursday and will attend events on Independence Day eve, including an 'At Home' function at Mehrangarh Fort, a cultural programme at Samrat Ashok Udyan, and a Tiranga Yatra, it said.

On Thursday morning, Sharma will visit the Kodewala Border Outpost in the Bikaner district to interact with BSF personnel, participate in a Tiranga Yatra in Nal village and attend "Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' before heading to Jodhpur. PTI SDA NSD NSD