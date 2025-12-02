Rajasthan CM to lay foundation for reconstruction of Ferozepur Feeder canal on Dec 5

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the Ferozepur Feeder canal in Sriganganagar on December 5, a project aimed at strengthening the state's century-old canal irrigation network, officials said on Tuesday.

The event will mark the completion of 100 years of the Gang Canal, which was inaugurated on December 5, 1925, by Bikaner ruler Ganga Singh.

The officials said the Rs 647.62-crore reconstruction project, shared between Punjab (Rs 379.12 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 268.50 crore), is expected to ensure year-round water flow into the Gang Canal, benefitting farmers in the command area across 3.14 lakh hectares.

The work includes concrete canvas lining, reconstruction of two head regulators and one cross regulator, construction of a new head regulator, and repairs of three railway crossing bridges.

With improved diversion of surplus water from Harike Barrage into the Ferozepur Feeder, the officials said the project will enhance irrigation reliability for both rabi and kharif crops and help increase agricultural output.

The chief minister had announced Rs 200 crore for the project in the 2024-25 budget, and the Central Water Commission has since cleared the detailed project report, they added. PTI AG KVK KVK