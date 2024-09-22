Rajasthan CM upholds Jain principles of self-purification, harmony

Jaipur, Sep 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said making mistakes is part of being human and acknowledging them while seeking forgiveness is a profound quality, as he upheld the Jain principles of self-purification, peace and harmony.

He noted that forgiveness helps to dispel bitterness and hatred, fostering peace and harmony within society.

Speaking at an event organised by the Rajasthan Jain Sabha at Mahavir Public School in Jaipur, Sharma described the day as a celebration of spiritual purification that highlights societal responsibilities.

"In Jainism, apologising is essential, as it promotes self-purification, strengthens relationships, and enhances mental peace and spiritual growth," he stated.

The chief minister reiterated the importance of forgiveness and offered apologies for any mistakes he made, whether intentional or not. He remarked that Jainism imparts a universal message of peace and harmony.

He explained that the Daslakshan festival in Jainism serves as a significant source of inspiration for humanity, guiding both spiritual growth and social harmony.

"By embodying these values, individuals can purify their lives and contribute to a more joyful and prosperous society," he said.

Sharma highlighted that the teachings of truth, non-violence, non-possessiveness, celibacy and non-stealing in Jainism are still relevant today.

He said the principle of non-violence encourages people to refrain from physical, mental, and verbal violence.