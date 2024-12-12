Rajasthan CM urges youth to contribute to personal, state development

Jodhpur, 12 Dec (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday urged the youth to unlock their full potential and actively contribute to personal and state development.

Addressing a gathering at the state-level 'Employment Festival and Youth Conference' at the Marwar International Center in Jodhpur, he referred to the state's youth as its greatest demographic asset.

Highlighting the youth-centric approach of his administration and reaffirmed the government's dedication to education, skill development and employment.

He congratulated the newly appointed candidates who received job appointment letters during the event and said that the younger generation serves as the foundation for progress.

Sharma underscored the significance of initiatives like the Rising Rajasthan Summit, aimed at harnessing the energy and capabilities of the state's youth.

The chief minister revealed that investments totalling to Rs. 35 lakh crore have been secured, paving the way for the creation of numerous job opportunities.

Criticizing the previous administration, Sharma accused them of mismanagement and corruption in recruitment processes, which he said caused immense hardship for job-seeking youth.

In contrast, Sharma claimed that his government has worked diligently over the past year to rebuild trust by ensuring fair and transparent recruitment practices.

"We are fully committed to empowering the youth to drive the state's development. Transparency and fairness are now the cornerstones of all recruitment exams," Sharma said.

He further highlighted that 32,000 vacant positions have been filled, and recruitment is ongoing for an additional 7,000 posts. Over 15,000 appointment letters were distributed at the event, and the process to recruit 85,000 more candidates has officially commenced.

Reflecting on his promise to provide annual updates on his administration's performance, the chief minister said that 55 percent of the manifesto's commitments have already been fulfilled, with the remaining targets actively being pursued.

The event also saw the virtual launch of several new initiatives, including the 'Learn, Earn, and Progress' program under the I-Start scheme for 150 startups, the Sports Life Insurance Scheme, and 8,020 Smart Classes across 4,010 schools.

Additionally, vocational toolkits, tablets, and bicycles were distributed to students at the event. PTI COR OZ OZ