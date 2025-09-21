Rajasthan CM urges youth to stay drug-free, flags off 'Namo Yuva Run'

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Stressing that young people are the nation's strength, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday administered an oath to thousands of youths in Sikar’s Sanwali to stay away from drugs.

Addressing a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' programme held under the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, Sharma urged the youth to begin change with themselves and inspire their families and society to remain drug-free.

"Drug abuse weakens society. To defeat this challenge, everyone must unite and take a pledge to join the campaign against addiction," he said.

Highlighting state action against drug cartels, the chief minister said his government has registered 6,608 cases, arrested 7,835 people, and seized 4,700 kg of opium and 130 kg of heroin in the last 18 months.

He linked the campaign to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social awareness programmes, being observed across the country during Seva Pakhwada to mark his birthday.

Sharma also lauded Sikar's legacy of spirituality, hard work, and valour, noting that the region continues to inspire through its farmers, soldiers, and saints.

Later, at an event in Jaipur, the chief minister urged youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay away from drugs while flagging off the 'Namo Yuva Run' marathon at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

"India's 21st-century progress depends on the youth. If they take one step forward, Rajasthan will move a hundred steps faster," Sharma said.

Sharma said the state aims to provide 10 lakh jobs over five years -- 4 lakh in the government sector and 6 lakh in the private sector -- with 75,000 appointments already made.

He asserted that the upcoming Rising Rajasthan Summit is also expected to generate employment through new industries. PTI AG ANM RHL