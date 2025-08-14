Rajasthan CM visits Kodewala outpost in Bikaner, interacts with BSF personnel

Bikaner, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Kodewala outpost in Bikaner's Khajuwala on Thursday and interacted with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

He extended his greetings for Independence Day, an official release said.

During his visit, Sharma observed the border area with the help of binoculars and appreciated the soldiers' dedication. Women soldiers at the post also tied rakhi to the chief minister as a mark of respect.

Later, Sharma flagged off a Tiranga Yatra at Nal in Bikaner which was organised ahead of Independence Day.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders and party workers were present on the occasion.