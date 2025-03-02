Rajasthan CM visits Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday visited the Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara and offered prayers with his family members.

Sharma reached the temple where the head priest Nikunj Mohan Pandya conducted rituals along with priests Ganesh Sharma and Lokesh Panchal in front of the idol of Goddess Tripura Sundari in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Temple manager Jagesh Panchal said that the chief minister along with his family reached the temple along with several BJP leaders, and offered prayers.

Tight security arrangements were made during the chief minister's visit to the temple in Umrai village, which is located at a distance of around 14 km from Banswara city.

For centuries, the temple has been a famous worship centre for 'Shakti' seekers. People from far and wide come and bow their heads at this Shaktipeeth.

Many politicians also frequently visit the third century temple. PTI SDA HIG HIG